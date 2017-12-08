Officers, suspect exchange shots in North City

Officers and a suspect exchanged fire near Vandeventer and Ashland on Friday night. Credit: KMOV

Officers and a suspect exchanged fire in North City Friday evening, police said nobody was hit.

Authorities said the incident happened near the intersection of Ashland and Vandeventer around 4:40 p.m.

Police said officers were investigating an assault when they observed a silver Dodger Challenger with ballistic damage chasing another car. The suspect inside the Challenger saw the officers and started firing at them with a rifle, police said.

The officers returned fire, nobody was hit.

Police said the suspect then fled before officers lost sight of the car neat Sarah and Garfield.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved