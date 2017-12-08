St. Louis officials announce gun buyback program

St. Louis City officials announced Friday that a gun buyback program will soon be launched as part of an effort to get guns off the street.

Mayor Lyda Krewson said the effort will also involve St. Louis County and East St. Louis. It will begin next week.

A central location will be set up where someone can turn in a gun for a gift card to Schnucks and other businesses. Anyone can bring in a privately owned gun, no questions asked.

Krewson says in the last buyback program in 2008 yielded 1,000 guns in one day. Many leaders expressed their support and hope that people will seriously consider the option.

“Mom, grandma, uncle, dad give us the guns because that same gun that is in your house may be used to hurt someone very badly or perhaps even your own child,” said Public Safety Director Jimmie Edwards.

Krewson said there have been 196 homicides in St. Louis City in 2017, which is the most since 1995.

Interim St. Louis Police Chief Lt. Col. Lawrence O'Toole says many guns on the streets are taken right from cars.

"We know that cars are broken into throughout the area, not just in the city and often because of the concealed carry in Missouri," he said.

It happened just overnight Friday when thieves broke into at least 7seven cars around Dogtown, smashing car windows and according to St. Louis police, looking for guns.

One woman whose daughter was fatally shot in a deadly home invasion in Spanish Lake in 2014 says criminals won't selling back any guns but said she believes it will limit access to guns they buy illegally.

