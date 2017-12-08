Cardinals no longer in the mix for Stanton

Giancarlo Stanton is at the top of many MLB team's wish list this holiday season. But, as of now it seems like Stanton has crossed off a few potential destinations off his own list, including St. Louis.

Friday afternoon, the Cardinals announced that they have been told by Stanton's camp that he will not be waiving his no-trade clause to come to St. Louis.

“We had an agreement to acquire Giancarlo Stanton from the Miami Marlins, subject to him waiving his no-trade clause. We have been notified that he will not waive his no-trade clause to come to St. Louis. While we are disappointed in his decision, we will continue to make every effort to improve our club for the upcoming season,” said St. Louis Cardinals Chairman Bill DeWitt, Jr.

Late Thursday night, MLB Insider and radio host for MLB SiriusXM, Craig Mish reported that Stanton’s wish list was exclusive to the Dodgers, Yankees, Cubs, and Astros.

Now told Stanton will approve :



Dodgers

Yankees

Cubs

Astros — Craig Mish (@CraigMish) December 8, 2017

Mish followed up with a tweet stating that it was unclear whether or not the Giants and Cardinals, the two teams that made formal offers to the Marlins, would continue to pursue Stanton after hearing this news.

Cardinals and Giants not on Stanton's approval. Unclear if either or both teams have been told anything to this point. — Craig Mish (@CraigMish) December 8, 2017

It was reported last week that the Cardinals’ front office met with Stanton’s representatives and MLB.com’s Jon Heyman reported that Stanton himself was present for that meeting.

sources: Stanton himself was present for the meetings with giants and cardinals, which may be a sign this is serious. (or he may just be showing respect considering the seriousness of their interest.) https://t.co/eXcvRi4QgR — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) December 3, 2017

This all comes after the Marlins and Cardinals agreed to a trade last week. The details of that trade proposal were not released but rumors swirled that the Cardinals were willing to take on $250 million dollars of Stanton’s contract while also sending a haul of prospects to Miami. The clubs agreed on the trade but Stanton had the final say due to his no-trade clause in his current contract.

Again, the Cardinals have not released any information on whether or not they will end the pursuit of Stanton after hearing this news.

So where does this leave the Cardinals? Could this mean they pursue others on their off season wish list? Could they trade or sign a different impact bat? Do they go after a closer? Cardinal fans should get more clarity next week as the front office heads to Orlando for the 2017 Winter Meetings.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved