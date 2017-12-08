Maryland Heights carjacking suspect leads police on chase

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Police in Maryland Heights are searching for a carjacking suspect.

Police said a woman was warming up her black Mercedes when another car stopped beside her. A man with a gun got out of the second car and demanded a woman get out of her car.

Police were called and eventually chased the suspect from Maryland Heights to St. John, where the suspect was able to run from the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.