MSD works to clean up sewage spill in Ladue

LADUE, Mo. (KMOV.com) — Crews with the Metropolitan Sewer District responded to a sewer main spill in Ladue after receiving a report of a sewage overflow from a manhole Friday afternoon.

MSD crews found sewage overflowing from three different manholes into Pebble Creek upon arriving on scene. After checking the sewer main, crews discovered it was blocked with various debris. They were able to clear the debris and restore sewer flow. MSD built a temporary dam in Pebble Creek and set up pumps to contain the sewage.

The areas affected are near Warson Lane, Forcee Lane and the intersection of Conway Road and Conway Woods Lane. A portion of sewage was spilled onto the property of Ladue Horton Watkins High School. Ladue School District officials were notified.

Clean up efforts are ongoing and will continue through the weekend.

MSD has placed signs in the area to warn the public of the sewage spill and confirmed there is no immediate threat to public health or safety from the spill.

If you come in contact with the water in the creek or affected areas, immediately thoroughly wash the area with soap and water.