Suspect in Blake Snyder killing won't face death penalty

It's been almost a year to the day that St. Louis County police officer Blake Snyder died in the line of duty.

Officer's widow reflects on the past year since his death

CLAYTON, Mo. (AP/KMOV.com) -- A man accused of killing a St. Louis County police officer in 2016 will not face the death penalty.

A judge on Friday set the first-degree murder trial for 19-year-old Trenton Forster for Feb. 4, 2019. Forster is accused in the shooting death of 33-year-old officer Blake Snyder.

Prosecutor Robert McCulloch said in a statement that the decision came after an examination and re-examination of evidence. He declined to elaborate, citing ethical rules.

Snyder responded to a disturbance call on Oct. 6, 2016. Authorities say Forster shot Snyder before Snyder's partner shot Forster several times. Forster survived and is jailed on $1 million bail.

Forster's public defender Stephen Reynolds told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch in an email that prosecutors "made the right decision" in not seeking the death penalty.

The St. Louis County Police Association issued the following statement on the decision to not pursue the death penalty:

"The brave men and women of the St Louis County Police Association are saddened and deeply disappointed by Mr. McCulloch's decision not to seek the death penalty.

Police Officer Blake Snyder represented the very best our society has to offer and he was murdered in the line of duty by a coward who represented the very worst.

While we share the same thoughts as Elizabeth, Mr. McCulloch is the longest tenured prosecutor in the State of Missouri and we trust his decision. We remain confident Mr. McCulloch will ensure the case against this murderous coward is vigorously prosecuted and the maximum prison sentence allowed by law is sought.

As we have done in the past, the St. Louis County Police Association will stand behind the Snyder family and support them in this very difficult journey."

Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com

