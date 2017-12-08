St. Louis man charged in Lambert airport crash that killed child

Darian Cummings is accused of killing 9-year-old Caleb Lee and injuring his brother. (KMOV)

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Murder charges have been filed against 17-year-old Darian Cummings, the suspect in the crash at Lambert Airport that killed 9-year-old Caleb Lee.

Read: Child injured in chase, crash at Lambert airport dies

Police say Cummings, of St. Louis, committed a carjacking on April 25, 2017. Later, a Normandy police officer observed the stolen vehicle travelling at excessive speeds on Interstate 70.

When the license plate checked out as being stolen, a Normandy police officer attempted to stop the vehicle. Cummings then fled police, weaving in and out of lanes, narrowly avoiding other vehicles, according to the charges.

Ultimately, Cummings ran a red light on Lambert International Boulevard and struck the vehicle Caleb Lee was in, charging documents allege. Caleb Lee sustained critical injuries that directly led to his death on May 5, 2017.

Cummings is charged with one count of murder in the second degree, one count of tampering with a motor vehicle in the first degree and three counts of assault in the second degree is being held on a $1,000,000 bond.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved