Michigan men arrested in Richmond Heights jewelry heist

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Four Michigan men were arrested after a smash-and-grab robbery of Jared store in Richmond Heights.

A federal criminal complaint states that four men entered the Jared Galleria of Jewelry in the Boulevard shopping center on December 4 after 8:00 p.m. At least one of the men told employees to get on the ground and then smashed the jewelry cases with a hammer, stealing loose diamonds and several watches. Police valued the stolen diamonds at $59,375, but did not provide an estimate on the value of the watches.

All four suspects, police say, ran from the store and were all eventually taken into custody by responding officers. Authorities said an unrelated incident nearby had several police officers already in the area of the Jared store.

Darrell Lee was arrested near the intersection of Eager Road and the Innerbelt (I-170). Police said he was in possession of a backpack full of loose diamonds, watches and pieces of a glass case consistent with the type broken at the jewelry store.

Xavier Grove was taken into custody at a nearby Subway restaurant. Police said Grove had entered a Supplement Superstore and asked to use a phone, where he asked someone 'where are you', according to witnesses. Grove was told the store was closing and he could go to the Subway. At the time of his arrest, a witness identified him as one of the thieves.

Tyran Gray and Robert Scott were also located nearby and taken into custody. At the time of their arrests, police said they was wearing clothing that matched the suspects in the heist, according to surveillance video.

All four suspects are from Michigan. Police said they are investigating two similar robberies in Michigan, both involving four men robbing Jared stores, one in October and another in November. Police said the Richmond Heights thieves used similar hammers and matched the description of the suspects in those Michigan robberies.