Cops: Students at unrecognized fraternity tortured rat as part of hazing

Two students were killed in a shooting Thursday at Aztec High School in Aztec, New Mexico, state police said on their verified Twitter account, and the suspected shooter is also dead.More >
Two students were killed in a shooting Thursday at Aztec High School in Aztec, New Mexico, state police said on their verified Twitter account, and the suspected shooter is also dead.More >
The committee will investigate whether Farenthold sexually harassed a former member of his staff and retaliated against her for complaining and allegations of inappropriate statements to other staff members.More >
The committee will investigate whether Farenthold sexually harassed a former member of his staff and retaliated against her for complaining and allegations of inappropriate statements to other staff members.More >
Southern California has already been hit hard by three major fires that have put tens of thousands of people under evacuation orders and destroyed at nearly 200 homes and buildings, a figure that is almost certain to grow.More >
Southern California has already been hit hard by three major fires that have put tens of thousands of people under evacuation orders and destroyed at nearly 200 homes and buildings, a figure that is almost certain to grow.More >