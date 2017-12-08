Metro East sex store raises concerns, praise.. and a lawsuit

CAHOKIA, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- A controversial adult store in the Metro East hasn’t even opened yet, but nearby residents are sounding off about it. Doctor John’s Lingerie and Novelty sells much more than just clothing items; it’s a sex store.

There are three similarly-named stores across the river: Fenton, Farmington, and St. Peters.

News 4 reached out to Doctor John's operations manager in Nebraska and found out the Cahokia store isn't a real one; the manager said the store illegally stole their name and there is no association. Now, the company is filing a lawsuit.

Neighbors have mixed reaction to the store’s opening.

“You have a public library, you have a church... you have schools. It's uncalled for. Who's idea was it to say ‘I know what Cahokia is missing, a sex shop,!’” Debra Cox said.

“As for us, as a church ministry, we are excited … have a definite call which is to love and share a message of love and peace,” explained Elder Dwayne Cotton of Victory Church. “We see it as nothing but an opportunity for us to minister.”

News 4 has reached out to city officials to get their response.