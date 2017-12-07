Prayer vigil held for injured Arnold officer and his family

A community came together Thursday for an Arnold police officer who was shot in the line of duty.

Jennifer Roberts was a part of the service at Arnold’s Immaculate Conception Church for one reason.

"Concern for his family, for the children and the wife just to make sure they are taken care of and get the help they need," said Roberts.

The shooting of Arnold police officer Ryan O’Connor hits close to home for her. Roberts is married to an officer.

"It brings you back to your faith. It brings you brings you back to God and trusting in the Lord to take care of your family and friends," added Roberts.

O'Connor's friends were there. But, so were strangers like Steven Faller.

"I believe God will take care of this gentleman. He will take care of his family. He will come through. Our prayers will allow him to come through," said Faller.

Father Larry Huber, who greeted the crowd with no planned words, delivered a message focused on valuing each other.

"Ultimately, it was the Holy Spirit. I came down the steps saying, ‘really okay Holy Spirit, tell me what to say to show how important community is and everything else?" said Huber.

"I don't think that was by accident. Police work is a calling. Folks that get into this job are answering a calling and I think they are doing God's work. I think the folks in the pews and pulpit understand that," said Jeff Roorda with the Fraternal Order of Police.

The prayer service was planned and organized in 24 hours. City leaders told News 4 it seemed the best thing to do considering the council meeting scheduled for Thursday was canceled.

Organizers hope O'Connor and his family, who are gathered at St. Anthony's Hospital, feel how much they are loved.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved