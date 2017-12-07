Woman steps up to raise children after St. Louis mom's passing

"Nice, caring, loving, sweet," said Saleetha Williams. "She was all that."

Saleetha Williams reflects on her little sister, Ashley Lee.

The 32-year-old died in November after having an asthma attack while behind the wheel, crashing the car into a pole.

Lee leaves behind two teenage children.

"The other day, I rode around until like, 4:00 a,m., crying," said Williams. "I didn't want to cry in front of them (children)."

After losing their father during an armed robbery not long before Lee's death, Williams is left raising her sister's 16-year-old daughter and 14-year-old son.

With children of her own, the family's facing financial struggles.

"I didn't even know how we were going to pay for the funeral," said Williams.

Williams and other loved ones used money meant for bill payments to cover the cost of Lee's funeral.

"It's crazy how somebody could be with you one day then gone the next day," said Brannesha Glover.

Brannesha Glover is Lee's 16-year-old daughter, she told News 4 the situation has been hard, but she's holding it together.

"I just take it day by day," said Glover. "It's hit me, but I try to be strong for my little brother."

Strong is a word used regularly now among Lee's loved ones, especially Williams, who's ready to take on this new role for the two teens.

"They're going to be strong with me," said Williams. "I'm not going to let anything happen to them."

The family has organized an online fundraiser for Lee's funeral expenses and to help Williams as she raises the teens.

