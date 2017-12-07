Scott Air Force Base employee shared confidential info in exchange for baseball tix

Scott Air Force Base employee shared confidential info in exchan - KMOV.com

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV.com) -

An employee at Scott Air Force Base pleaded guilty Thursday to charges of government procurement fraud.

James Gillis admitted to sharing confidential information with companies bidding on contracts at Scott Air Force Base.

In exchange, Gillis received baseball tickets and lunch.

Sentencing is set for March.

