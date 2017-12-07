St. Louis residents continues efforts to restore Puerto Rico

Puerto Rico continues to pick up the pieces after being slammed by Hurricane Maria nearly 3 months ago. (Credit: KMOV)

One St. Louis resident is helping those in her hometown.

Cynthia Rodriguez is a civil engineer with the St. Louis Corps of Engineers. Rodriguez grew up in Puerto Rico and moved away when she was 23-years-old.

She is one of the 90 local engineers helping in the efforts to help repair damaged roofs on homes.

Rodriguez says the relief has been a personal journey.

“We’ve been going house to house, it’s rewarding to be able to help people,” said Rodriguez.

A total of 850 corps personnel have responded to Puerto Rico since September.

