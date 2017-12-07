A Forest Park treasure: Victorian Bridge

The Victorian Bridge is a popular spot in Forest Park for photos shoots.

Before Alexi Etges and her husband welcomed their first child, they planned a maternity shoot in Forest Park.

“We made St. Louis our home 10 years ago. Forest Park was a big part of that decision,” said Etges.

They picked the Victorian Bridge as their backdrop. It is just north of Steinberg Ice Rink, tucked away off running and bike paths.

Built in the 1880s, its one of the picturesque locations in the park and one that needs renovation.

Forest Park Forever, the non-profit that partners with St. Louis City to care for the park, said the bridge is a must fix project for 2018.

It will take $50,000 to complete the aesthetic work, from getting rid of the rust to fixing the chipped paint.

News 4 will be holding an all-day telethon on Dec. 13 at the News 4 studios to help raise funds for Forest Park Forever.

