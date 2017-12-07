Numerous ceremonies held in St. Louis area in remembrance of Pearl Harbor

Pearl Harbor Ceremony at the St. Peters Cultural Arts Center. Credit: KMOV

Thursday marks 76 years since the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor.

Several American ships were destroyed on Dec. 7, 1941. According to the U.S. Census, 2,403 Americans were killed on that day.

Pearl Harbor Day Ceremony at the St. Peters Cultural Arts Center is just one of many that were held in the St. Louis area.

There were a handful of World War II Veterans at Thursday’s ceremony.

News 4 spoke to current servicemen about why honoring World War II veterans is so important.

The annual ceremony was held by the St. Peters Veterans Memorial Commission.

