Lucky Day! Florissant woman wins lottery twice in same day

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Imagine winning the lottery one time. Then think about winning it again...

That's exactly what happened to Veronica Buchanan, of Florissant. The Missouri Lottery said in a news release Thursday that Buchanan first went to the St. Louis office on November 29 to claim a $1,000 win on a scratch-off ticket.  She then went back to the store where she’d bought the winning ticket and tried her luck again, where she bought a ticket worth $100,000!

Both tickets were sold at the Bellefontaine BP station, at 10844 Bellefontaine Road.

Congratulations, Veronica!

