Winter operations in St. Louis City in effect due to freezing temperatures

Due to the prediction of freezing temperatures for the St. Louis metropolitan area, winter outreach and shelter operations will be in effect for the City of St. Louis Thursday.

Winter operations efforts include increased outreach activities and additional shelter bed availability to accommodate unsheltered homeless men, women, and children.

Individuals or families seeking shelter should contact the following agencies:

St. Louis Housing Helpline: 314-802-5044

United Way: 211

Biddle Housing Opportunities Center: 314-612-1675

