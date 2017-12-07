Handmade Charlie Brown Christmas decorations stolen from Florissant

FLORISSANT, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Police in Florissant are looking for the Grinch who stole some unique holiday decorations; a handmade display that has been a tradition for one family for generations. Thieves have now made it their target.

The four handmade Charlie Brown character figures had been put outside by David Counts, as he has been doing every December. But, earlier this week, they were gone.

"They were pretty heavily anchored with metal rods into the ground about 6 to 8 inches deep," Counts said.

Counts' father began displaying Charlie Brown figures in the 60’s and 70’s. His son continued the legacy with his own.

"They're handmade. I made them about 20 years ago following in the tradition of my dad who was known for his Christmas displays."

Many in Florissant were surprised to hear of the thefts, especially those who know about the display. Counts is hoping someone spots the figures.

"I put it on Facebook that it was missing and it kind of spread like wildfire thanks to social media and so many people have reached out to me saying they were sorry this happened and that was one of their favorite things to see."

Police have also joined the search and are treating the situation very seriously.

