Driver extricated from car after its crushed by semi

The driver of this car was extricated after it was crushed by a tractor trailer. Credit: KMOV The driver of this car was extricated after it was crushed by a tractor trailer. Credit: KMOV
The driver of a black passenger car was extricated by firefighters after an accident involving a tractor-trailer in North City Thursday.

The accident, which occurred in the 6000 block of Hall Street, happened just before 4:00 p.m.

A picture tweeted out by the fire department shows part of the tractor-trailer crushing the car. Hall Street is closed in both directions.

The driver was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

The driver was the only person inside the car.

