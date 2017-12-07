Driver extricated from car after its crushed by semi

A man accused of killing a St. Louis County police officer in 2016 will not face the death penalty.More >
A man accused of killing a St. Louis County police officer in 2016 will not face the death penalty.More >
Murder charges have been filed against 17-year-old Darian Cummings, the suspect in the crash at Lambert Airport that killed 9-year-old Caleb Lee.More >
Murder charges have been filed against 17-year-old Darian Cummings, the suspect in the crash at Lambert Airport that killed 9-year-old Caleb Lee.More >
Four Michigan men were arrested after a smash-and-grab robbery of Jared store in Richmond Heights.More >
Four Michigan men were arrested after a smash-and-grab robbery of Jared store in Richmond Heights.More >
"Nice, caring, loving, sweet," said Saleetha Williams. "She was all that."More >
"Nice, caring, loving, sweet," said Saleetha Williams. "She was all that."More >