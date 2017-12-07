Driver extricated from car after its crushed by semi

The driver of this car was extricated after it was crushed by a tractor trailer. Credit: KMOV

The driver of a black passenger car was extricated by firefighters after an accident involving a tractor-trailer in North City Thursday.

The accident, which occurred in the 6000 block of Hall Street, happened just before 4:00 p.m.

A picture tweeted out by the fire department shows part of the tractor-trailer crushing the car. Hall Street is closed in both directions.

6000blk of Hall - Companies have extricated/#rescued a singular occupant from this MVA. #EMS transporting occupant (critical condition)urgently. @SLMPD also on scene. Hall is currently closed. #STLCity #STLtraffic pic.twitter.com/f8mVGg1dxz — St. Louis Fire Dept (@STLFireDept) December 7, 2017

The driver was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

The driver was the only person inside the car.

