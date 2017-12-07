'Mr. Pink' and 'Mr. White' plead guilty in 'telemarketing enterprise'

Michael McNeil known as "Mr. White" and Joshua Flynn known as "Mr. Pink" recently pleaded guilty to their roles in the conspiracy. Credit: KMOV

Federal prosecutors have charged twenty individuals with various crimes related to a "telemarketing enterprise" that targeted victims over age 55.

Michael McNeil known as "Mr. White" and Joshua Flynn known as "Mr. Pink" recently pleaded guilty to their roles in the conspiracy.

According to the indictment, federal prosecutors accused the the duo, along with multiple co-conspirators, of selling "business opportunities."

Prosecutors say those business opportunities were "false and fictitious."

Victims told News 4 they were contacted by a company called Smart Business Pros and offered an opportunity to purchase leads for businesses needing small loans and credit card processing machines.

Customers say they paid thousands of dollars but the leads never generated any profit.

Smart Business Pros was registered in Warson Woods, Missouri, but McNeil and Flynn were based in Phoenix, Arizona.

According to the indictment, the conspiracy used multiple business names including ABS Management Group, ACME Business Services LLC, and Alpha Lead Holdings to name a few.

Federal prosecutors said the telemarketing enterprise generated in excess of 20 million dollars in telemarketing sales.

In November McNeil and Flynn pleaded guilty to multiple charges in a St. Louis federal courtroom.

The charges included wire fraud, aiding and abetting and conspiracy to launder monetary instruments.

Neither McNeil or Flynn made no public comments to News 4 after leaving federal court.

The pair is scheduled to be sentenced in St. Louis in March.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved