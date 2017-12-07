What we know about the Aztec School shooting

WEB STAFF

FARMINGTON, N.M -- WHAT WE KNOW:

An active shooter was reported at Aztec High School Tuesday morning.

IS ANYONE HURT?:

Aztec police say at least two people were shot and at least one suspect in the shooting is dead. They did not say whether there were other suspects involved.

WHAT SHOULD PARENTS DO?:

Aztec High Parents have been asked to pick their children up at the Aztec Police Department.

San Juan County Sheriffs confirm Aztec High has been placed on lockdown and other schools in the area have been placed on lockdown.

WHAT ARE OTHER PEOPLE SAYING?:

Right now information is still developing but many people are posting on Facebookabout the shooting.

KOAT has is working to gather updates and has a crew on the way.

