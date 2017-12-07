Small plane crashes near Farmington; pilot survives

A small plane crashed Wednesday near Farmington's Regional Airport, about 80 miles south of St. Louis.

A Highway Patrol Officer tells News 4 the crash happened just after 3:30 p.m.

Troopers say it appears the pilot lost control, but that he is expected to recover.

This is the second plane crash in Missouri Wednesday, with the other being in Chesterfield. That pilot, however, did not survive.

