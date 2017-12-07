Police investigating two armed robberies near Washington University campus

University City Police are investigating two similar armed robberies that happened near the Washington University campus.

Police said around 7 p.m. Wednesday, two people were walking on the sidewalk in the 7000 block of Forsyth Blvd. when they were approached by a woman. The woman asked to borrow a cell phone.

As the woman was talking with the pair, a man approached, displayed a weapon and took both persons' cell phones.

Both subjects ran off and were last seen running east on Forsyth Blvd.

Police said around 7:25 p.m. Wednesday, less than 30 minutes after the first robbery, another similar robbery occurred.

A person was standing at the corner of Eastgate Ave. and Cabanne Ave. when he was approached by a woman.

The woman asked him if she could borrow his cell phone.

A man then approached, displayed a weapon and took the victim's cell phone.

Both subjects ran off and were last seen running north on Eastgate Ave.

Police said no one was injured in the incidents.

