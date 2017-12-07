Northwest middle school students give custodian a big appreciation

Sandy Hamblin, a custodian at Valley Middle School in the Northwest School District, high fives students in the hallway. (Credit: KMOV)

Custodian Sandy Hamblin is well-known at Valley Middle School in House Springs in Jefferson County.

Hamblin has been a part of the Northwest School District for years.

The students know her and love her, and that's why they all took the time to make hand-written appreciation notes for her.

Hamblin says her favorite part about her job is seeing the kids grow up every year.

