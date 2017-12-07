East St. Louis teen found dead in bullet-riddled car

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. (KMOV) -- A 16 year old boy was found dead in the passenger side of a stolen Ford Mustang overnight Wednesday in East St. Louis.

East St. Louis Police were called to the 400 block of 23rd street where they located the victim inside the vehicle with several bullet holes around 1:22 a.m. No weapon was found at the scene.

At this time, police have no suspects in custody. Detectives with Illinois State Police were called to help with the ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved