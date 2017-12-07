Chicago police officer wounded in hand after foot pursuit - KMOV.com

Chicago police officer wounded in hand after foot pursuit

CHICAGO (AP) - Authorities say a plainclothes Chicago police officer was shot in the hand while chasing a person who fled from a stop by police.

Police say in a statement that officers were conducting a street stop when the person ran away about 11:30 p.m. Wednesday on the city's Far South Side and fired at them.

The officer was taken to a hospital, where he was listed in stable condition. Chicago police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi (goo-lee-EHL'-mee) said in a tweet that the officer was expected to be OK. The person who fired at police was taken into custody.

Police say they recovered the person's gun from the scene. The shooting is under investigation.

