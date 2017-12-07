Southbound I-270 lanes closed overnight for emergency repairs - KMOV.com

Southbound I-270 lanes closed overnight for emergency repairs

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -

Working crews closed southbound lanes of Interstate 270 Wednesday night for emergency repairs.

The lanes of I-270 were closed between Interstate 70 and Dorsett Rd.

The lanes were reopened before 5 a.m. Thursday.

