Four injured in three-car crash on North Grand

Four people were injured in a crash involving three cars overnight Wednesday into Thursday.

The crash happened on North Grand near St. Louis Ave.

Police say a car broke down and another one was using jumper cables to help. That is when a third vehicle crashed into them.

Witnesses on scene told the News 4 crew the woman who was driving the third vehicle was pregnant.

News 4 is working to get an update on the conditions of the people involved in the incident.

No other information was immediately available.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.