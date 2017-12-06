2 former SLMPD officers accused of selling accident victims' personal info

Two former St. Louis police officers have been indicted on conspiracy charges after federal prosecutors say they took bribes and sold people’s personal information.

Cauncenet Brown and Marlon Caldwell were indicted Wednesday in federal court.

Prosecutors say the two took money from a chiropractic clinic in exchange for un-redacted auto accident reports.

Both officers have since retired, but Brown worked at the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department for approximately ten years until 2015 and Caldwell worked there from 1990 to 2011.

A 27-page indictment charges the officers with conspiracy and details the scheme that spanned many years.

A representative of City Health and Chiropractic on Lindell Blvd., otherwise known as Davis Chiropractic, paid Brown and Caldwell to produce un-redacted police reports.

The purpose, according to the indictment was "to obtain contact information for accident victims from the police officers and use the information to solicit accident victims to receive services at Davis chiropractic."

The indictment includes lengthy known conversations and texts between the two now-former officers, as well as two other officers referred to only by their initials and the unnamed agents of the chiropractic clinic.

According to the document, the representative also paid Caldwell $1,000 try to recruit additional officers to the conspiracy.

In one conversation, the agent, who is unnamed in the indictment, mentioned to another unnamed officer that he would get paid $7.00 per report he provided. And the money added up fast. The representative said, "we're talking about the neighborhood of one hundred (reports) a week.”

“The concern surely is that it's a violation of public trust,” said Reggie Harris, the Executive Assistant US Attorney on the case.

Harris says it's a big concern that these officers would take bribes. The charge of conspiracy could land those already indicted up to five years in prison.

“They knew what they were doing when they entered into that agreement,” he said of the charges.

Some of the exchange of reports for cash happened in public places, like the Whole Foods parking lot in Brentwood.

The indictment references other people by their initials only. News 4 will keep you posted as to whether anyone else will be charged.

