Local district to close Thursday and Friday due to flu outbreak

LITCHFIELD, Ill. (KMOV.com) -

A local school district said it will be closed on Thursday and Friday due to a flu outbreak.

The Litchfield School District announced the closure on Wednesday night.

Some experts are warning that the flu season is coming early and could be especially bad.

Reports have indicated that the flu shot is only about 10 percent effective against this year’s strain.

