Reward offered for info leading to arrest in deadly North City shooting

CrimeStoppers is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest in connection with the fatal shooting of a woman that happened in North City in October.

Police say Lovecia Jones was shot in the parking lot of the Grand Motel in the 2500 block of N. Grand on October 15. She was taken to a hospital where she later died.

Police say witnesses told them that she was arguing with someone right before the shooting.

If you have any information, call CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477. The hotline is anonymous.

