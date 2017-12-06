Friends describe Ryan O'Connor as a 'fine officer'

Officer Ryan O'Connor remains in critical condition after being shot by a suspect in his patrol car (Credit: Arnold Police Department)

Police officer Ryan O'Connor comes from a law enforcement family that includes his father, former Maryland Heights Police Chief Tom O'Connor.

"He followed in his dad's footsteps," said former St. Louis County Police Chief Ron Batelle."He was a fine officer."

"People seemed to like him," said Ferguson Mayor James Knowles.

O'Connor was a Ferguson officer in between the time he was with St. Louis County Police and Arnold Police.

"He was a person that really seemed to take an interest in the problems that were going on," Knowles says.

O'Connor was shot by a burglary suspect on Wednesday in Arnold.

He is currently listed in critical but stable condition.

