Thousands of gifts donated at Cardinals Care Holiday Gift Drive - KMOV.com

Thousands of gifts donated at Cardinals Care Holiday Gift Drive

Posted: Updated:
People dropping off gifts at the Cardinals Care Holiday Gift Drive on Dec. 6. Credit: KMOV People dropping off gifts at the Cardinals Care Holiday Gift Drive on Dec. 6. Credit: KMOV
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -

More than 1,600 gifts were donated at the Cardinals Care Holiday Gift Drive on Wednesday.

Car after car pulled up to Busch Stadium to drop off toys and gift cards to local children who wouldn’t otherwise open gifts this holiday season.

It wasn’t just adults spreading the joy, 6-year-old Morgan Victor donated bags full of toys.

“Because I wanted to give toys to people who didn’t have as many as me,” said Victor.

She received the presents at her birthday party. She selflessly gave them away to kids in need.

Morgan received extra attention and hugs from Fredbird.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved

Watch News 4 Now

Mouse over player for controls · LAUNCH FULL PLAYER

  • LocalMore>>

  • NEW DETAILS

    SLMPD officers accused in scheme to sell personal information

    SLMPD officers accused in scheme to sell personal information

    Thursday, December 7 2017 6:51 PM EST2017-12-07 23:51:55 GMT
    (Credit: KMOV)(Credit: KMOV)

    A former St. Louis police officer, a chiropractor and his wife all pleaded guilty Thursday in a conspiracy scheme.

    More >

    A former St. Louis police officer, a chiropractor and his wife all pleaded guilty Thursday in a conspiracy scheme.

    More >

  • Numerous ceremonies held in St. Louis area in remembrance of Pearl Harbor

    Numerous ceremonies held in St. Louis area in remembrance of Pearl Harbor

    Thursday, December 7 2017 6:25 PM EST2017-12-07 23:25:04 GMT
    Pearl Harbor Ceremony at the St. Peters Cultural Arts Center. Credit: KMOVPearl Harbor Ceremony at the St. Peters Cultural Arts Center. Credit: KMOV

    Thursday marks 76 years since the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor. Several American ships were destroyed on Dec. 7, 1941. According to the U.S. Census, 2,403 Americans were killed on that day. Pearl Harbor Day Ceremony at the St. Peters Cultural Arts Center is just one of many that were held in the St. Louis area. There were a handful of World War II Veterans at Thursday’s ceremony. News 4 spoke to current servicemen about why honoring World War II veterans is so important. ...

    More >

    Thursday marks 76 years since the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor. Several American ships were destroyed on Dec. 7, 1941. According to the U.S. Census, 2,403 Americans were killed on that day. Pearl Harbor Day Ceremony at the St. Peters Cultural Arts Center is just one of many that were held in the St. Louis area. There were a handful of World War II Veterans at Thursday’s ceremony. News 4 spoke to current servicemen about why honoring World War II veterans is so important. ...

    More >

  • A Forest Park treasure: Victorian Bridge

    A Forest Park treasure: Victorian Bridge

    Thursday, December 7 2017 6:19 PM EST2017-12-07 23:19:17 GMT
    Credit: KMOVCredit: KMOV

    The Victorian Bridge is a popular spot in Forest Park for photos shoots. Before Alexi Etges and her husband welcomed their first child, they planned a maternity shoot in Forest Park

    More >

    The Victorian Bridge is a popular spot in Forest Park for photos shoots. Before Alexi Etges and her husband welcomed their first child, they planned a maternity shoot in Forest Park

    More >
    •   
Powered by Frankly