4 children injured in North City car accident

Firefighters said four children were injured in a crash that happened in North City Wednesday afternoon.

The accident happened in the 4600 block of West Florissant around 3:30 p.m.

Five patients were transported, four of them were children.

Firefighters said two of the children were taken to a hospital in serious but critical condition, two were stable and an adult was in serious but critical condition.

