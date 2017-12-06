Family: Man who helped revitalize Chase Park Plaza died in Chesterfield plane crash

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Family and friends say a man who helped revitalize the Chase Park Plaza in the Central West End died Wednesday when his plane crashed near Spirit of St. Louis Airport.

Jim Smith was flying a Beechcraft Bonanza B36 plane. The aircraft clipped the canopy of a BP station near the intersection of Long Road and Chesterfield Airport Road, before crashing in the parking lot just before 3:00 p.m., police said. The FAA said he was on the plane.

An airport official said Smith told air traffic control he was losing power and wasn't going to make it to the airport.

The plane was flying into Spirit of St. Louis Airport from Albuquerque, the FAA said.

Download the KMOV News app for breaking news notifications

After the plane crash, several people who work nearby grabbed fire extinguishers to try and save Smith.

"We couldn't get the flames out. It was out of control and someone was trying to hit the windshield with a hammer and it was bouncing right off," one man said. "There was nothing we could do."

The rescue effort is not unnoticed by Smith's friends and family.

"Anybody that steps forward in a time of need, especially when they're putting themselves at risk, they're heroes," said Richard Fredman, a friend of Smith.

Fredman said Smith was a father, grandfather and loved to fly.

Smith was an instrumental figure in the rebirth of Chase Park Plaza. Mayor Lyda Krewson tweeted:

RIP Jim Smith - one of the finest guys I have ever worked with. Saved the shuttered Chase Park Plaza- positive impact for entire CWE and CVC Commish- so so sad.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved