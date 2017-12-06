Missouri man accused in string burglaries, vehicle thefts

Phelps Co., Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A Missouri man was arrested on suspicions of a string of burglaries and vehicle thefts in Phelps, Dent and Texas County.

Justin Giller was arrested by St. Louis County Police near the 200 block of Etta Ave in St. Louis after receiving information about his whereabouts on Dec. 6. Police located Giller inside a vehicle near the residence. He was taken into custody and later transported to Phelps County Sheriff Department.

Giller was charged with resisting and interfering with arrest, unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of burglary tools and felony stealing.

Sheriff Richard Lisenbe released a statement commending the effort of the local law enforcement who aided the capture.

Working with other Law Enforcement agencies, we were able to pursue and take this dangerous subject off the street. His reckless behavior endangered the lives of many innocent people, and he will be held accountable.

Giller is being held on a $250,000 bond.

