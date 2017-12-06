Arnold Police Chief thanks fellow agencies, public: 'You never think this will happen here'

An Arnold Police vehicle at the site where an officer was shot Tuesday (Credit: KMOV)

ARNOLD (KMOV.com) – The Arnold Police Chief is thanking the public and fellow law enforcement agencies for their support and help after an officer was shot Tuesday afternoon.

Chief Robert Shockey said the support of the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department and the St. Louis County Police Department has been a tremendous help in the hours after Officer Ryan O’Connor was shot.

“Without their help, this would have been unmanageable for a department our size,” Chief Shockey said. “They stepped in and did a great job with us.”

Chief Shockey also thanked the community for their outpouring of support.

“We’ve got a great community and they support us, and we can’t say thank you enough for that,” he said.

When asked how other officers were doing following the shooting, Chief Shockey said “it’s rough,” and they will have counselors on hand Wednesday afternoon.

“You know, in the back of your mind this could happen but you never think this will happen here,” said Chief Shockey.

The chief said O’Connor was a “great, great officer” and a “great family man.”

“Just a top-notch officer,” he said. “You couldn’t have asked for a nicer officer or nicer person. Our hearts are out the family.”

Chief Shockey acknowledges it is going to be a long road for Officer O’Connor and his family but fellow officers and the police department will be there for it.

“Ryan’s a fighter, and he’s gonna fight and he’s gonna get through this and we’re gonna get through this with him,” he said.

Rockwood School District officials and administrators said they reached out to O'Connor's family in an effort to help them "maintain a supportive environment." They also said guidance counselors were at the school in case any other children whose parents are first responders need support.

Chief Shockey said the police department has set up a GoFundMe page for O’Connor. He also said Fortune Bank at 3494 Jeffco Boulevard in Arnold is taking donations for the officer and his family.

