Multiple people hospitalized after overnight Metro bus crash

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – At least six people were taken to the hospital after a Metro bus was involved in a crash in north St. Louis overnight.

A Chevrolet Malibu and the bus collided near the Bellefontaine Cemetery around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday. Two passengers on the bus said the vehicle then swerved, hitting a short stone wall with a wrought iron fence.

Six people on the bus at the time of the crash. The driver of the Malibu was the only person inside of the car. Information regarding their injuries has not been released.

