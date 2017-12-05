GoFundMe page set up for Arnold officer who was shot - KMOV.com

GoFundMe page set up for Arnold officer who was shot

Posted: Updated:
Credit: GoFundMe Credit: GoFundMe
ARNOLD, Mo. (KMOV.com) -

A GoFundMe page has been established for an Arnold police officer who was shot Tuesday afternoon.

Authorities say officer Ryan O’Connor was transporting Chad Klahs, a burglary suspect, to booking at the Arnold police station, when Klahs shot him in the head while they were inside a police SUV.

O’Connor underwent surgery Tuesday afternoon and is currently stable. Police say he has a long road to recovery ahead.

Klahs was also shot and later died. Police believe Klahs’ wounds were self-inflicted.

BackStoppers announced Tuesday night that they have donated $5,000 to O’Connor’s family.

To donate to the GoFundMe, click here.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved

Watch News 4 Now

Mouse over player for controls · LAUNCH FULL PLAYER

Powered by Frankly