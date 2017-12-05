GoFundMe page set up for Arnold officer who was shot

Records show the man who shot Arnold police officer Ryan O’Connor had an extensive criminal history.

Records show the man who shot Arnold police officer Ryan O'Connor has an extensive criminal history. (Credit: KMOV)

Suspect who shot Arnold officer had extensive criminal history

An Arnold police officer sustained life-threatening injuries after an being shot by an unknown suspect Tuesday.

Police: Arnold officer shot by suspect in patrol vehicle out of surgery

A GoFundMe page has been established for an Arnold police officer who was shot Tuesday afternoon.

Authorities say officer Ryan O’Connor was transporting Chad Klahs, a burglary suspect, to booking at the Arnold police station, when Klahs shot him in the head while they were inside a police SUV.

O’Connor underwent surgery Tuesday afternoon and is currently stable. Police say he has a long road to recovery ahead.

Klahs was also shot and later died. Police believe Klahs’ wounds were self-inflicted.

BackStoppers announced Tuesday night that they have donated $5,000 to O’Connor’s family.

