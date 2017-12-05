Gun violence on the rise in Dutchtown neighborhood

Three deadly shootings all happened within blocks of each other in the past month in the Dutchtown neighborhood. (Credit: KMOV)

Three deadly shootings in less than a week all happened within blocks of each other in the Dutchtown neighborhood in South City.

There have been 90 more cases of aggravated assaults involving guns compared to this time last year, according to SLMPD crime statistics.

The first one happened Thursday, November 30th on S. Spring St. and Taft Ave. An Imo's delivery driver shot and killed one of two teenagers who tried to rob him.

The second incident happened on Saturday, December 2nd. Two brothers were shot and one died on S. Spring St. and Itaska.

The most recent shooting happened on Monday night, December 4th. A man was found shot to death in his vehicle in the Imo's parking lot on S. Spring St. and Delor St.

The Kovac family has lived in Dutchtown for the last 7 years. Roseann is a stay-at-home mom and says recently she heard a lot of gun shots near her home. "I don't like going in and out of the house at night," said Kovac. Even her very young daughter, Sabrina, has picked up on the violence, "So lots of people got shot."

This time in 2015 there 104 cases of gun assaults, last year in 2016 there were 101, but so far in 2017 there have 157.

"It's very sad because you pay money to live in a nice house, live on a nice street, send your kids to good schools and then people get so caught up in whatever personal problems they have that it affects everyone else," said Kovac.

She thinks the people involved in these crimes are not long time Dutchtown residents. "They're not invested in the neighborhood, they don't go to meetings, they don't care what happens because they have the option to leave because they haven't purchased a home," said Kovac.

SLMPD says that they have added extra patrol to the Dutchtown neighborhood for now. They do not believe the latest deadly shootings this past week are related. They are investigating them as separate cases and all investigations are still ongoing.

