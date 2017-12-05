Suspect who shot Arnold officer had extensive criminal history

A GoFundMe page has been established for an Arnold police officer who was shot Tuesday afternoon

GoFundMe page set up for Arnold officer who was shot

An Arnold police officer sustained life-threatening injuries after an being shot by an unknown suspect Tuesday.

Police: Arnold officer shot by suspect in patrol vehicle out of surgery

Records show the man who shot Arnold police officer Ryan O'Connor has an extensive criminal history. (Credit: KMOV)

Records show the man who shot Arnold police officer Ryan O’Connor had an extensive criminal history.

Chad Klahs shot Arnold police officer Ryan O’Connor Tuesday while they were in a police SUV. Police said Klahs was also shot, but it is unclear if it was from return fire or if it was self-inflicted. Klahs later died.

Records from the Missouri Department of Correction show that 29-year-old Chad Klahs has been in prison four times and was most recently released in March after serving two years.

He pleaded guilty to burglary charges from 2009 and was sentenced to eight years in prison. He served a little more than one year before being granted parole.

In 2012, he stole an Xbox from a woman’s home and also tampered with a witness.

The victim was a witness to one of Klahs’ crimes and reported receiving several threatening phone calls every day, three or four times an hour. Klahs threatened to “kill him” and “shoot up” his house.

Klahs also pleaded guilty to drug charges.

