‘Safe haven’ community created for those struggling with drug addiction

There’s a new center in St. Louis designated to help those struggling with drug addiction. (Credit: KMOV)

There’s a new center in St. Louis designated to help those struggling with drug addiction.

Haven Recovery Homes in south St. Louis is creating a safe and supportive community for people in all stages of recovery.

Haven homes is the first of its kind in the St. Louis area. The community is only for women.

The owners say they created this home after seeing a void in addiction care geared specifically towards women.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved