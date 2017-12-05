Recent news about flu shot effectiveness causing confusion

Despite recent news that the flu shot may not be as effective as in the past, health officials are still recommending that people get the shot.

Health officials are warning that the flu season could be bad and that it's coming early.

Doctors at St. Anthony’s Medical Center say they saw only three flu cases at this time in 2016. This year, they are already up to 63.

“The vaccine is still protective and can protect against the severity of the symptoms and protect some people from getting any symptoms,” said Dr. Zach Rebb with St. Anthony’s Medical Center.

Four states are reporting widespread outbreaks of the flu. Missouri and Illinois are still considered “local activity.”

As for reports that the vaccine is only 10 percent effective this year, Tebb says it may be too early to crunch those numbers.

“We’re in the second inning, so the game’s not over. We can’t make a judgment on how effective it is at this point,” said Rebb.

