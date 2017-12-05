O'Fallon, Mo. man found dead hours after being thrown from pickup

ST. CHARLES, Mo. (KMOV.com) – An O’Fallon, Missouri man was found dead hours after he was thrown from a pickup truck during a St. Charles County crash over the weekend.

Kevin Eynard, 28, was riding in a 2000 Chevrolet S10 with two other men when the driver lost control, causing the vehicle to overturn on eastbound Missouri Route 94 east of Route V around 11:30 p.m. Saturday. Eynard was ejected from the truck during the crash but he was not pronounced dead until 1:20 p.m. Sunday, after his body was found near the crash site.

The driver and another passenger in the truck at the time of the crash were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

None of those inside the vehicle were wearing seat belts, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

