Judges hear oral arguments in appeal of Loop Trolley lawsuit

After three judges listened to oral arguments in the appeal of the Loop Trolley lawsuit Tuesday morning, a final decision of when services will be up and running has not been decided.

“We’re seeking to vindicate the will of the voters as expressed as the trolley district was established which is to build the trolley within the bounds of the district,” said Attorney Canice Timothy Rice.

Rice filed the lawsuit years ago, claiming the Loop Trolley company built the line a few hundred feet past the approved boundaries. There’s a concern that the trolley could start intruding into Forest Park and the historic district of University City.

“What’s next? Is it going to cross the park and go to the zoo? Is it going to go through the park and to the science museum?,” said Rice.

The trolley company’s attorney said the extension of the trolley route was only half a block on each end and it still falls under the “approximate location.”

News 4 learned it could be weeks or months before a final decision is made.

The Loop Trolley company said it needs another $500,000 before it can begin operating. The company is asking St. Louis City, St. Louis County, and University City to give money for the trolley.

