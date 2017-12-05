Police start GoFundMe for man murdered while washing car in Well - KMOV.com

Police start GoFundMe for man murdered while washing car in Wellston

Posted: Updated:
By KMOV Web Producer
Connect
Steven Combs was a father of 16. (Credit: GoFundMe) Steven Combs was a father of 16. (Credit: GoFundMe)
NORTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) -

The North County Police Cooperative Police Department started a GoFundMe for the family of Steven Combs.

Combs was fatally shot while washing his girlfriend’s car in Wellston Sunday, Dec. 3.

Combs was a father of 16 and leaves behind a “wonderful loving family,” according to the GoFundMe page.

The goal of the GoFundMe is $5,000. You can donate by clicking here.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved

Watch News 4 Now

Mouse over player for controls · LAUNCH FULL PLAYER

Powered by Frankly