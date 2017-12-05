Police start GoFundMe for man murdered while washing car in Wellston

Steven Combs was a father of 16. (Credit: GoFundMe)

The North County Police Cooperative Police Department started a GoFundMe for the family of Steven Combs.

Combs was fatally shot while washing his girlfriend’s car in Wellston Sunday, Dec. 3.

Combs was a father of 16 and leaves behind a “wonderful loving family,” according to the GoFundMe page.

The goal of the GoFundMe is $5,000. You can donate by clicking here.

