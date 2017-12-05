St. Louis Police Chief search down to 8 candidates

The search for the next St. Louis Police Chief has been narrowed to eight candidates.

News 4 has learned that three of the candidates are from the St. Louis area. The remaining five candidates are from various cities across the country, including Chicago, Dallas, and Baltimore.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department plans on cutting that eight to six by next week before the finalists meet the public during a town hall next Thursday, Dec. 14.

After the town hall, Mayor Lyda Krewson and Director of Public Safety Jimmie Edwards will make their final decision.

There is no exact date for when an announcement will be made, although Edwards has previously said he plans to make it before the New Year. A location has for the town hall on December 14 has not been announced.

