St. Louis ranked 2nd least safe city in America

ST. LOUIS (Meredith / KMOV.com) – St. Louis has been named the second least safe city in America by WalletHub.

WalletHub’s analysts compared 182 cities, including the 150 most populated cities. They examined:

Home and Community Safety

Financial Safety

Natural Disaster Risk

Each metric was graded on a 100-point scale, using 35 relevant metrics.

St. Louis was ranked 181st on the list. The least safe city was found to be Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Nashua, New Hampshire was ranked the safest city in America, with South Burlington, Vermont and Warwick, Rhode Island rounding out the top three.

According to a Gallup poll, 4 in 10 Americans “fear being a victim of a mass shooting,” WalletHub reported. They also discovered that 30 percent of adults in America are worried about terrorism.

