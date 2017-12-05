Schnucks Pharmacies offering gift card to patients receiving flu shot

With cold weather comes flu season, and this winter is no different.

Schnucks Pharmacies wants their patients to be prepared for this flu season by offering a $10 Schnucks Gift Card to all patients who get a flu shot at any of the 95 Schnucks Pharmacies between December 6 and 12.

“Schnucks Pharmacies make it easy for patients to get vaccinated,” said Senior Director of Pharmacy Operations Bob Buganski. “No appointment is necessary, no prescription is required. Simply stop by during regular hours and request a flu shot.”

The cost of the vaccine is $41.99, however, there is no charge for Medicare Part B patients and most insurance plans cover the vaccine, so those patients are only responsible for their plan's co-pay, if applicable.

To check the hours of your Schnucks Pharmacy click here.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved